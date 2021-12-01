Anzeige
Mittwoch, 01.12.2021
Kursrallye: Neubewertung im Turbobooster – Meilenstein erwartet!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
01.12.2021 | 16:41
HMNC Holding GmbH: HMNC Brain Health to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference

MUNICH, Germany, Dec. 01, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HMNC Brain Health ("HMNC" or the "company"), a clinical stage biopharma company pioneering the development of personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, announced today that Chief Executive Officer, Benedikt von Braunmühl, Chief Clinical Development Officer, Dr. Hans Eriksson and Head of Operations, Dr. Maximilian Döbler will present at H.C. Wainwright's 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on Monday, December 6th, 2021.

In addition, Dr. Eriksson will participate in the 'Future of Mental Healthcare' panel at 2:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To attend, please register here.

HMNC Brain Health's virtual presentation will be available beginning Monday, December 6th at 7:00 a.m. Eastern Time and is accessible through the following webcast link: https://journey.ct.events/view/d77f2d7d-bff2-4d9a-8e89-620a24d1f35a.

A webcast of the presentation will be available on the HMNC Brain Health Websitefor 90 days through the above webcast link.

HMNC Brain Health's management team will also participate in virtual one-on-one meetings over the duration of the conference. To schedule a meeting, please contact your H.C. Wainwright representative or KCSA Strategic Communications at HMNCBrain@kcsa.com.

About HMNC Brain Health

HMNC Brain Health (HMNC Holding GmbH) is a biotech company pioneering in developing personalized therapies powered by predictive companion diagnostics, leading to far shorter treatments and higher remission. The company develops a unique pipeline for targeting both major depressive disorder (MDD) and treatment-resistant depression (TRD). HMNC Brain Health is located at one of the leading European biotech hubs in Munich and backed by renowned family offices. The company now enters the next stage of its development with a large-scale licensing and fundraising agenda.

Media Contacts
Alexander Schmidt (Europe)
+49 151 22 99 39 765
alexander.schmidt@gaulyadvisors.com

Anne Donohoe (U.S.)
+1 212-896-1265
hmnc@kcsa.com

Investor Contact


© 2021 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
