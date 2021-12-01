Tabula Asia HY ESG $ Acc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 1
[01.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE000LZC9NM0
|13,258,850.00
|USD
|0
|113,119,755.87
|8.5316
|Fund: Tabula Haitong Asia ex-Japan High Yield Corp USD Bond ESG UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE000DOZYQJ7
|260,000.00
|EUR
|259,600.00
|2,555,050.78
|9.8271
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de