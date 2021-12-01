Wolters Kluwer N.V.: Wolters Kluwer completes divestment U.S. legal education business

Wolters Kluwer completes divestment U.S. legal education business

December 1, 2021 - Wolters Kluwer today announces that it has completed the divestment of its U.S. legal education business to Transom Capital Group.

As previously announcedon September 27, Wolters Kluwer intends to deploy the post-tax proceeds towards additional share repurchases in order to mitigate the expected dilution to adjusted earnings per share from the sale.

To this end, Wolters Kluwer has now granted a mandate to a third-party to execute up to €60 million in share buybacks on our behalf in the remainder of this year (the period starting December 2, 2021, up to and including December 29, 2021). Including this mandate, when completed, total share repurchases will reach €410 million in 2021.

This mandate is governed by the limits of relevant laws and regulations (in particular Regulation (EU) 596/2014) and Wolters Kluwer's Articles of Association. Repurchased shares are added to and held as treasury shares and are either cancelled or held to meet future obligations arising from share-based incentive plans.

