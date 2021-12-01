Anzeige
01.12.2021 | 18:04
Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

Third Point Investors Ltd - Total Voting Rights

PR Newswire

London, December 1

01 December 2021

Third Point Investors Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of

Guernsey with registered number 47161)

LEI: 549300WXTCG65AQ7V644 - Renewal Date - 02/03/2022

Total Voting Rights

30 November 2021

In conformity with the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (the "Rules"), the Company would like to notify the market of the following:

The Company's issued share capital consists of the following as at 30thNovember 2021:

  • 32,658,497 US Dollar Ordinary Shares with one voting right per share.
  • 21,772,331 US Dollar B Shares with one voting right per share.

The total number of voting rights in the Company is therefore 54,430,828.

There are no shares held in treasury.

The above figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculation by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Rules.

Enquiries:

Website: www.thirdpointlimited.com

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited
Andy le Page, Company Secretary
Tel: 01481 745001

