

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The first confirmed case of Covid-19 caused by the new Omicron variant has been detected in the U.S., the Center for Disease Control and Prevention revealed on Wednesday.



The CDC said the first confirmed omicron case was detected in an individual in California, who returned from South Africa on November 22, 2021.



'The individual, who was fully vaccinated and had mild symptoms that are improving, is self-quarantining and has been since testing positive,' the CDC said. 'All close contacts have been contacted and have tested negative.'



The new Covid variant, assigned the Greek letter Omicron, has been labeled a 'variant of concern' by both the World Health Organization and the CDC.



The CDC said it has been actively monitoring and preparing for this variant and will continue to work diligently with other U.S. and global public health and industry partners to learn more.



While the first confirmed Omicron case has been detected in the U.S., the CDC noted the Delta variant currently remains the predominant strain in the country.



The CDC said the emergence of the Omicron variant further emphasizes the importance of vaccination, boosters, and general prevention strategies needed to protect against Covid-19.



The Omicron variant was first detected in South Arica and has since been found in Canada, the U.K., Israel, Belgium, the Netherlands, Germany, Italy and Hong Kong, among other places.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

