The Board of Directors of Hess Corporation (NYSE: HES) today declared a regular quarterly dividend of 25 cents per share payable on the Common Stock of the Corporation on December 30, 2021 to holders of record at the close of business on December 15, 2021.

Hess Corporation is a leading global independent energy company engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. More information on Hess Corporation is available at http://www.hess.com.

