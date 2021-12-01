

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - PVH Corp. (PVH) revealed a profit for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $297.7 million, or $3.89 per share. This compares with $69.8 million, or $0.98 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Excluding items, PVH Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $192.1 million or $2.67 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.4% to $2.33 billion from $2.11 billion last year.



PVH Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $297.7 Mln. vs. $69.8 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $3.89 vs. $0.98 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $2.07 -Revenue (Q3): $2.33 Bln vs. $2.11 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $9.25 Full year revenue guidance: $10.75 Bln



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

