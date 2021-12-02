JACKSONVILLE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / December 1, 2021 / The Company will host a conference call on December 2, 2021 at 3:00 PM (EST). Analysts, shareholders and other interested parties may access the teleconference live by calling 888-481-4010 domestic or international at 973-528-0011. Computer audio live streaming is available via the Internet through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com at the Investor Relations tab or https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/43573. An audio replay will be available for sixty (60) days following the conference call by dialing toll free 1-877-481-4010 domestic or international 1-919-882-2331 then enter pass code 43573. An audio archive can be accessed through the Company's website at www.patriottrans.com on the Investor Relations tab or at https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2058/43573

Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc. is engaged in the transportation business. The Company's transportation business is conducted through Florida Rock & Tank Lines, Inc. which is a Southeastern transportation company engaged in the hauling of liquid and dry bulk commodities.

CONTACT:

Matt McNulty

Chief Financial Officer

904/858-9100

SOURCE: Patriot Transportation Holding, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675642/Patriot-Transportation-Holding-Inc-to-Announce-Results-for-the-Fourth-Quarter-of-Fiscal-Year-2021-on-December-2-2021