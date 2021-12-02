Nokia Oyj: Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2022

Nokia Corporation

Stock Exchange Release

2 December 2021 at 08:00 EET

Nokia Corporation financial calendar for 2022

Espoo, Finland - In this stock exchange release Nokia provides its financial calendar for 2022, which includes the planned publication dates of its financial reports.

Planned publication dates for Nokia's financial reports in 2022:

report for Q4 2021 and full year 2021: 3 February 2022

report for Q1 2022: 28 April 2022

report for Q2 2022 and half-year 2022: 21 July 2022

report for Q3 2022 and January-September 2022: 20 October 2022.

Publication of "Nokia in 2021"

Nokia plans to publish its "Nokia in 2021" annual report, which includes the review by the Board of Directors and the audited annual accounts, during week 9 of 2022.

Nokia's Annual General Meeting

Nokia's Annual General Meeting 2022 is planned to be held on 5 April 2022.

