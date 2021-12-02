- (PLX AI) - Eurazeo buys back shares after Tikehau sells its full stake in the group.
- • Eurazeo bought back around 0.3 million of its own shares at a unit price of €72.50 per share
- • This buy-back, which totals €24 million, is in line with the share buyback policy Eurazeo has pursued for several years
- • This transaction, accretive for Eurazeo's shareholders, was carried out at a price showing a discount of more than 25% compared to the NAV as of June 30, 2021
