

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's consumer confidence remained unchanged in November, data from the Cabinet Office showed on Thursday.



On a seasonally adjusted basis, the consumer confidence index remained unchanged at 39.2 in November.



Among the four sub-indexes of the consumer confidence index, the indicators measuring the income growth increased to 39.4 in November and employment grew to 42.9.



The index reflecting households' willingness to buy durable consumer goods declined to 37.8 and the index for overall livelihood fell to 38.1.



The latest survey was conducted on November 15 among 8,400 households.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de