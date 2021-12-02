Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Breaking News! TAAT Global meldet besten Monat der Firmengeschichte!
PR Newswire
02.12.2021 | 08:04
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

London Finance & Investment Group Plc - AGM Results

PR Newswire

London, December 1

Date: 2ndDecember 2021

On behalf of: London Finance & Investment Group PLC

London Finance & Investment Group PLC

Results of Annual General Meeting

London Finance & Investment Group PLC (LSE: LFI, JSE: LNF) is pleased to announce that at its 2021 Annual General Meeting (the "Meeting") held yesterday, all resolutions put to the Meeting were passed by the required majority.

The resolutions were as set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, as filed with the National Storage Mechanism (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM) and are also available on the Company's website, www.city-group.com/london-finance-and-investment-group-plc.

It was agreed all votes on the resolutions would be held by poll vote so to include all the votes of proxies received.

The total number of the Company's ordinary shares in issue is 31,207,479. Proxy appointments were received from shareholders of 14,356,492 ordinary shares (no votes were withheld) amounting to 46.00% of the Company's issued ordinary share capital.

The proxy votes held by a poll vote at the meeting were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of votes castNumberNumber
114,356,49210000
214,356,49210000
314,354,11399.982,3790
414,356,49210000
714,356,49210000
814,356,49210000
914,356,49210000
1014,112,12798.37234,3650
11*14,354,11399.982,3790

*Special Resolution

Resolutions 5 and 6, relating to the re-election of the Independent Directors, were carried on a poll: In accordance with Listing Rule 9.2.2 E(R), the re-election of each of the Independent Directors was approved by:

  1. the Company's Shareholders and
  2. the Company's Independent Shareholders.

The results of the voting by the Company's Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
512,885,47289.7500
612,885,47289.7500

The results of the voting by the Company's Independent Shareholders were as follows:

ResolutionForAgainstWithheld
Number% of all votesNumberNumber
51,471,02010.2500
61,471,02010.2500

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of the resolutions passed at the meeting that do not constitute ordinary business have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available for inspection at (www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/NSM)

Notes:

(a) The votes "for" include those votes giving the Chairman discretion.

(b) A vote "withheld" is not counted towards the votes cast "for" or "against" a resolution.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

LEI: 213800BV1J4DJE2SY849

Enquiries to:
London Finance & Investment Group PLC
020 7796 9060
