Altona Rare Earths Plc - Director's Share Dealing

2 December 2021

ALTONA RARE EARTHS PLC

("Altona" or "the Company")

DIRECTORS SHARE DEALING

Altona (AQSE: ANR), a Rare Earths mining company focused on the discovery and development of rare earth mine projects in Africa, announces that, Christian Taylor-Wilkinson, Chief Executive of the Company has purchased, on the open market, 66,560 new ordinary shares at a price of 11.3 pence on 1 December 2021.

Following this purchase, Mr. Taylor-Wilkinson will hold a total interest in 1,912,371 shares, or 6.3% of the enlarged Share capital of the Company.

The Company has issued, on 20 October 2021, 200,000 new ordinary shares, to a subscriber of the Company's Placing which was announced on 10 September 2021.

Admission and Total Voting Rights

Following this issue of 200,000 Shares, which will rank pari passu with the Company's existing Ordinary Shares, the Company's enlarged share capital and total voting rights in the Company will comprise 30,234,999 The Company has no shares held in Treasury. This figure of 30,234,999 ordinary shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

-ends-

Company Information

Altona Rare Earths Plc is a mining exploration company focused on the evaluation, development and extraction of Rare Earth Element (REE) metals in Africa.

Having ownership of both carbonatite and ionic clay deposits allows Altona possible access to both Heavy and Light Rare Earths, one of the few companies in the position to potentially supply all 17 REEs in economic quantities.

It acquired its first rare earths mining asset, the "carbonatite" Monte Muambe Project in Northwest Mozambique, in June 2021 and completed Phase 1 drilling on 26 November 2021.

The Company completed its second acquisition in October 2021 - the "ionic clay" Chambe Rare Earths Project in Southern Malawi, where it will commence Phase 1 exploration drilling by the end of Q1 2022.

The Company was admitted to trading on AIM on 10 March 2005 and was subsequently admitted to Aquis Stock Exchange on 1 February 2019. A copy of its Admission documents dated 4 March 2005 can be accessed on its website, www.altonaRE.com. This website is where items can be inspected under Rule 75 of the Aquis Rules for Issuers.