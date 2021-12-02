Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Breaking News! TAAT Global meldet besten Monat der Firmengeschichte!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 08:05
74 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: New ISIN codes following ordinary dividend adjustments on GRFs (229/21)

NASDAQ Derivatives Markets has carried out a re-calculation of gross return
forwards and futures in Lundin Mining Corporation (LUMI) due to an ordinary
dividend of SEK 0.64. The re-calculation is effective from the ex-date,
December 2, 2021. 

As a result of the adjustment gross return forward/future prices have decreased
by the dividend amount while number of shares per contract was not affected by
the adjustment. 

Adjusted series have received an "X", "Y" or "Q" in the series designation, and
have also received new ISIN-codes which can be found in the attached files.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030491
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.