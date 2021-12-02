Anzeige
Breaking News! TAAT Global meldet besten Monat der Firmengeschichte!
Terranet Capital Markets Day on the 6th of December is around the corner

On the 6th of December Terranet welcomes you to an exclusive day where you will be exposed to some of the avant garde brains in the Terranet ecosystem and the global automotive industry. At this event Terranet will reveal the latest progress and milestone achievements and showcase some insights behind the industry-collaborations.

Please ensure you reserve your seat for the event in Stockholm here, only limited seats availiable: https://bit.ly/3mflryl

Each presentation will be broadcasted and distributed live digitally. Sign up here: https://bit.ly/3B308UP

Please find the updated schedule below:

The schedule of the day (CET):

10:10 - 10.15 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:15 - 10.25 Par-Olof Johannesson, CEO Terranet

10:25 - 10:30 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:30 - 10.45 Jan Glevén, Head of Insight Mangold Fondkommission.

10:45 - 10.50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

10:50 - 11:05 Panel discussion

Jan Glevén, Head of Insight Mangold Fondkommission &

Hampus Engellau, Handelsbanken Capital Markets

11.05 - 11.10 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:10 - 11.25 Nils J. Wollny, CEO Holoride

11:25 - 11.30 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:30 - 11:45 Felix Andlauer, VP Mobility Solutions NEVS

11:45 - 11:50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

11:50 - 12:00 Michaela Berglund, CMO Terranet

Lunch 12:00 - 12:45

12:50 - 12:55 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

12:55 - 13:10 Nihat Küçük, CTO Terranet VoxelFlow

13:10 - 13:15 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

13.15 - 13:30 Ksenia Stepanovitch, Business Development Terranet

13.30 - 13:35 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

13.35 - 13:45 Dirk Smits, Inventor and Nihat Küçük CTO

13.45 - 14:50 Ronja Koepke, Moderator

For more information please contact:

Marketing Contact
Michaela Berglund - VP Marketing
michaela.berglund@terranet.se

+46 703 37 03 46

Media Contact
Sam Aurilia
FischTank PR
terranet@fischtankpr.com

Appointed Certified Adviser to Terranet AB is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se

About Terranet

Terranet AB

You can now subscribe to Terranet's newsletter, sign up at: www.terranet.se/en/ir-2




