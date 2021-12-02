Halfords Group PLC: Results of Fundraise -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: Results of Fundraise

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Results of Fundraise 02-Dec-2021

2 December 2021

Halfords Group PLC

("Halfords" or the "Company" and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group")

Results of Fundraise

Halfords, the UK's largest provider of Motoring and Cycling products and services, announces the successful completion of an equity issue of new ordinary shares in the capital of the Company ("Ordinary Shares") raising gross proceeds of approximately GBP63.4 million (the "Fundraise").

This included a placing of Ordinary Shares ("Placing Shares") announced yesterday (the "Placing").

The Placing raised gross proceeds of approximately GBP62.9 million. A total of 19,652,002 Placing Shares have conditionally been placed by Investec Bank plc ("Investec") and Peel Hunt LLP ("Peel Hunt") with certain existing and new institutional investors at an issue price of 320 pence per share (the "Offer Price").

In conjunction with the Placing, certain directors of the Company have agreed to subscribe for an aggregate of 39,437 new Ordinary Shares (the "Management Subscription Shares"), at the Offer Price, pursuant to subscription letters entered into with the Company (the "Management Subscription").

In addition, retail investors have subscribed via the PrimaryBid platform for a total of 120,665 new Ordinary Shares (the "Retail Shares") at the Offer Price (the "Retail Offer").

In aggregate, the Fundraise comprises 19,812,104 new Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 9.9 per cent of the Company's existing issued share capital and will raise gross proceeds of approximately GBP63.4 million. The Offer Price represents nil discount to the closing share price of 320 pence on 1 December 2021.

The Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares will, when issued, be credited as fully paid and rank pari passu in all respects with each other and with the existing Ordinary Shares, including, without limitation, the right to receive all dividends and other distributions declared, made or paid after the date of issue.

Halfords consulted with a number of its major shareholders prior to the Fundraise and is pleased by the support it has received from both existing and new shareholders.

Directors' participation in the Fundraise

The following Directors have subscribed for the following number of Ordinary Shares at the Offer Price as part of the Management Subscription:

Name Number of new Ordinary Shares Keith Williams 20,000 Graham Stapleton 3,500 Loraine Woodhouse 7,812 Helen Jones 5,000 Jill Caseberry 3,125

Admission

Applications have been made to the Financial Conduct Authority (the "FCA") for admission of the Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares to the premium listing segment of the Official List maintained by the FCA and to the London Stock Exchange plc (the "LSE") for admission of the Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares to trading on the LSE's main market for listed securities (together, "Admission"). Admission and settlement of the Placing Shares, Management Subscription Shares and Retail Shares is expected to take place on or before 8.00 a.m. on 6 December 2021.

The Placing, the Management Subscription and the Retail Offer are conditional upon, inter alia, Admission becoming effective and the Placing Agreement becoming unconditional and not being terminated in accordance with its terms.

Total Voting Rights

Following Admission, the Company will have a total of 218,928,736 Ordinary Shares in issue (with no shares held in treasury). Therefore, the total number of voting rights in Halfords following Admission will be 218,928,736. With effect from Admission, this figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company, under the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules of the FCA.

The person responsible for releasing this Announcement is Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer.

For further information, please contact:

Halfords Loraine Woodhouse, Chief Financial Officer +44 (0) 7483 457 415 Neil Ferris, Corporate Finance Director Andy Lynch, Head of Investor Relations Investec (Joint Global Co-ordinator, Bookrunner and Broker) +44 (0) 20 7597 5970 David Flin / Chris Baird / Alex Penney Peel Hunt (Joint Global Co-ordinator, Bookrunner and Broker) George Sellar / Tom Ballard / Andrew Clark (Investment Banking) +44 (0)20 7418 8900 Jock Maxwell MacDonald / Sohail Akbar (ECM Syndicate) Powerscourt (Financial PR) +44 (0) 20 7250 1446 halfords@powerscourt-group.com Rob Greening / Nick Hayns

