Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification -2

DJ Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification 02-Dec-2021 / 07:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 December 2021

Halfords Group plc

("Halfords" or the "Company")

PDMR notification

Halfords Group plc announces the following transactions by PDMRs, which took place in connection with the non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Placing') at a price of 320 pence per share (the Offer Price') on 2 December 2021.

Concurrently with the Placing, the directors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 39,437 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company at the Offer Price pursuant to subscription letters entered into by each director with the Company.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Keith Williams 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Halfords Group plc b) LEI 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) type of instrument Identification code GB00B012TP20 b) Name of the transaction Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Halfords Group plc. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 320 pence per share 20,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Graham Stapleton 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Halfords Group plc b) LEI 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) type of instrument Identification code GB00B012TP20 b) Name of the transaction Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Halfords Group plc. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 320 pence per share 3,500

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Loraine Woodhouse 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Halfords Group plc b) LEI 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) type of instrument Identification code GB00B012TP20 b) Name of the transaction Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Halfords Group plc. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 320 pence per share 7,812

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Helen Jones 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Senior Independent Director, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Halfords Group plc b) LEI 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) type of instrument Identification code GB00B012TP20 b) Name of the transaction Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Halfords Group plc. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 320 pence per share 5,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jill Caseberry 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director, PDMR b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Halfords Group plc b) LEI 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each a) type of instrument Identification code GB00B012TP20 b) Name of the transaction Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of Halfords Group plc. Price(s) Volume(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 320 pence per share 3,125

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

DJ Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification -2-

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00B012TP20 Category Code: DSH TIDM: HFD LEI Code: 54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 Sequence No.: 128094 EQS News ID: 1253547 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253547&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)