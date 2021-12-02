Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Breaking News! TAAT Global meldet besten Monat der Firmengeschichte!
Dow Jones News
02.12.2021 | 08:34
81 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification -2-

Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: PDMR notification 02-Dec-2021 / 07:01 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2 December 2021

Halfords Group plc

("Halfords" or the "Company")

PDMR notification

Halfords Group plc announces the following transactions by PDMRs, which took place in connection with the non-pre-emptive placing of new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company (the 'Placing') at a price of 320 pence per share (the Offer Price') on 2 December 2021.

Concurrently with the Placing, the directors of the Company subscribed for an aggregate of 39,437 new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the capital of the Company at the Offer Price pursuant to subscription letters entered into by each director with the Company. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Keith Williams 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chair, PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Halfords Group plc 
b)      LEI                    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            GB00B012TP20 
b)      Name of the transaction          Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
                            capital of Halfords Group plc. 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          320 pence per share 20,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Graham Stapleton 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Executive Officer, PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Halfords Group plc 
b)      LEI                    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            GB00B012TP20 
b)      Name of the transaction          Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
                            capital of Halfords Group plc. 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          320 pence per share 3,500

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Loraine Woodhouse 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Chief Financial Officer, PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Halfords Group plc 
b)      LEI                    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            GB00B012TP20 
b)      Name of the transaction          Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
                            capital of Halfords Group plc. 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          320 pence per share 7,812

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Helen Jones 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Senior Independent Director, PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Halfords Group plc 
b)      LEI                    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            GB00B012TP20 
b)      Name of the transaction          Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
                            capital of Halfords Group plc. 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          320 pence per share 5,000

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)      Name                   Jill Caseberry 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status              Non-Executive Director, PDMR 
b)      Initial notification/Amendment      Initial notification 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
a)      Name                   Halfords Group plc 
b)      LEI                    54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
       Description of the financial instrument, Ordinary shares of 1 pence each 
a)      type of instrument 
       Identification code            GB00B012TP20 
b)      Name of the transaction          Subscription for new ordinary shares of 1 pence each in the 
                            capital of Halfords Group plc. 
                             Price(s)      Volume(s) 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s)          320 pence per share 3,125

Aggregated information

d) - Aggregated volume N/A

- Price

e) Date of the transaction 2 December 2021

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

December 02, 2021 02:01 ET (07:01 GMT)

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00B012TP20 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     HFD 
LEI Code:   54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
Sequence No.: 128094 
EQS News ID:  1253547 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1253547&application_name=news

© 2021 Dow Jones News
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.