

HOOK (dpa-AFX) - Serco Group PLC (SRP.L) issued its new medium-term financial targets. Revenue growth is estimated to be approximately 4-6%, and trading profit growth is expected to be faster than revenue growth. Growth in shareholder returns would be faster than profits, the Group said. Serco Group plans to reduce dividend cover from above 4x to around 3x over the coming years. Also, the Group reiterated previous guidance for fiscal 2021.



Serco said it now enjoys a strong and differentiated position in the market, and Business-to-Government platform gives a unique combination of agility, sector breadth, international reach, resilience and efficiency.



