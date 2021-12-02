Research Conducted by Hexo Electrical Testing Reveals The Heat For a Perfect Turkey Is 183 Degrees

Whilst Mums From The Capital Take The Turkey Crown!

Expert chef reveals secret to a perfect roast is having the oven temperate at 183 degrees!

LONDON, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hexo Electrical Testing partner with Masterchef finalist Stacie Stewart to help the nation cook the best Christmas turkey - a perfectly tender, juicy crowd-pleasing centrepiece.

Stacie reveals: "I cook my turkey at 183C for most of the cooking time, then turn the temp up to 220 C for the last 30 minutes. This gives a crispy skin but isn't long enough to dry the turkey out. It's also a perfect temperature for brilliant crispy roast potatoes!"

Research conducted by Hexo Electrical Testing also reveals new mums from London will dish out the perfect turkey this Christmas.

New mums between 24-34 years old are the most concerned about the big feast, planning to give their kitchen a full "Christmas Clean' and check their kitchen electrics.

64% of Brits will overbuy in their festive supermarket shop with Newcastle homeowner's biggest concern being "running out of food on the big day". 54% reveal the key for a successful feast is a full 'Christmas Clean' before the big day with homeowners in Liverpool highlighting this as their top priority.

30% of participants who check their oven electrics ahead of Christmas are aged 18-34, whilst a mere 10% are aged 55+.

The electrical company commissioned the poll after hearing oven electrics packing up over the festive period is a very common concern for many.

"Having accidents in the home can happen at any time but often at Christmas when we rely increasingly on electrical goods to enhance our celebrations. Regular electrical testing is a quick win, preventing any festive dramas." - Michael Evans from Hexo Electrical Testing.

Stacie Stewart's Top Tips:

Shop the essentials: Buy extra-wide foil, kitchen roll, clingfilm, non-stick baking paper and a large spoon for basting. A skewer or meat thermometer is crucial for testing the turkey.

Buy fresh turkeys: Order a fresh turkey from your butcher or supermarket. Ask whether they deliver, one less thing to worry about!

Check it's properly cooked: Insert a skewer into the thigh if juices run clear the turkey is cooked. If juices run pink, put back in the oven for 15-30 minutes. Pull legs away from breast so heat can flow.

Rest the turkey: Cover cooked turkey loosely with foil, also with clean paper towels to keep heat in. It can sit for 2 hours and still be piping hot when carved. Resting is essential.

Carve from one side: To carve a big bird easily take one leg off, cut this in half. Carve the meat from the leg, slice the thigh. Cut the wing off as close to the breast as possible and slice breast meat on the diagonal.