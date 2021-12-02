

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electra Private Equity PLC (ELTA.L) reported pretax profit of 66.1 million pounds for the twelve months ended 30 September compared to a loss of 59.8 million pounds, prior year. Profit per share was 172.6 pence compared to a loss of 156.4 pence.



On a revenue basis, pretax loss widened to 4.4 million pounds from a loss of 1.8 million pounds. On a revenue basis, loss per share was 11.5 pence compared to a loss of 5.0 pence.



Investment income increased to 6.4 million pounds from 0.7 million pounds, previous year.



