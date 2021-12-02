Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor "Megaevent" am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf "Strong Buy"
02.12.2021 | 09:17
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Start of Trading - Standardized Derivatives on VCAR and Weekly Options on EVO (230/21)

The trading start date for standardized derivatives contracts on Volvo Car AB,
B Class share (VCAR) and weekly options on Evolution AB share (EVO) has now
been set to December 6, 2021. 

As communicated in Exchange Notice 221/21, as of Tuesday, November 23, 2021,
Nasdaq Derivatives Markets has introduced standardized derivatives on VCAR and
weekly options on EVO. The contracts are available in the exchange and clearing
system, although suspended for trading until the trading start date above. 

For more information please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1030549
