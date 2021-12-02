Tata Power Solar has secured the engineering, procurement, and construction contract for a 100 MW solar field with a 120 MWh battery. The project, awarded by the Solar Energy Corporation of India, will be in the state of Chhattisgarh.From pv magazine India Tata Power Solar Systems, India's largest private-sector, integrated solar company, and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received a letter of award from state body the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) for the engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) of an INR945 crore ($126 million), 100 MW solar project with a 120 ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...