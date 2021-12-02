Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, December 1
[02.12.21]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BG0J8M66
|92,221.00
|EUR
|0
|10,334,505.58
|112.0624
|Fund: Tabula European IG Perf Credit UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BG0J8L59
|12,725.00
|EUR
|0
|1,328,838.44
|104.4274
|Fund: Tabula EUR ITRAXX Cross CR UCITS Short
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BH05CB83
|120,800.00
|EUR
|0
|10,316,010.55
|85.3974
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BKP52691
|454,614.00
|EUR
|0
|44,844,006.52
|98.6419
|Fund: TAB EUR ITRAXX IG Bond UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BL6XZW69
|461,544.00
|EUR
|0
|46,296,207.94
|100.3072
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BN4GXL63
|3,291,000.00
|EUR
|0
|32,477,648.08
|9.8686
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|1,001,247.66
|99.3301
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|121,760,140.22
|99.1694
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BMDWWS85
|202,587.00
|USD
|0
|23,636,924.34
|116.6754
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BN0T9H70
|152,919.00
|GBP
|0
|17,835,027.42
|116.6306
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BKX90X67
|399,911.00
|EUR
|0
|46,135,694.06
|115.3649
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|01.12.21
|IE00BKX90W50
|71,740.00
|CHF
|0
|7,920,413.19
|110.4044
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de