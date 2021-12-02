The Impulse x Barça: FC Barcelona players debate the impulse of the next generation on the CUPRA Next Gen Podcast

Barça players Marc ter Stegen, Frenkie de Jong, Ansu Fati , Pedri and Eric Garcia are guests on to new special episodes of the CUPRA Tribe's podcast 'The Impulse'

The players talk about their drive to become professional footballers and the role of the next generation in shaping the new era

The episodes are now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts and Ivoox

MARTORELL, Spain, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In football, as in life, there are people who are ready to revolutionise everything with their impulse. They are the dreamers, the next generation, and they're here to mark a new era. To talk about it, FC Barcelona participates in a podcast for the first time with five of its players: it's the CUPRA Next Gen Podcast, two special episodes of The Impulse.

In the first episode, Marc ter Stegen and Frenkie de Jong open-up about their passion to improve as footballers and as individuals. In the second podcast, Ansu Fati, Pedri, and Eric García discuss the role of the next generation in football. Hosted by CUPRA and SEAT Global Communications director Cécilia Taieb, the CUPRA Next Gen Podcast is a collaboration with 433, one of the world's largest sports communities on social media.

Next Gen values

This next generation has shown that things can be done differently, with passion and an impulse for change. "We must do our best so that those who come after us can see that anything is possible, even if you're young; if you have the will to work, you can go as far as you want" says CUPRA ambassador Ansu Fati .

All five players say their families are a main driving force behind their passion for football. Ansu Fati started playing when he saw how much his older brother, and role model, enjoyed it. Eric García admitted that he tried out for La Masia "just to give it a go."

Frenkie de Jong has always been a long-time Barça fan, so signing for the club was "a dream come true". Meanwhile, Ansu Fati vividly recalls his first debut with the team squad: "I was nervous, but it was great to share that moment with the fans" he says.

