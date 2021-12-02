aiMotive announces aiDrive 3.0

Revolutionary virtual sensor technology brings unparalleled data re-use for all levels of autonomy - offering faster go-to-market times for OEMs and Tier1s striving to deploy the most competitive L2-L4 automated driving solutions

BUDAPEST, Hungary and MUNICH, Germany and MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. and YOKOHAMA, Japan, Dec. 02, 2021, one of the world's leading modular automated driving technology suppliers, announced today the latest release of aiDrive, the automotive industry's most scalable, portable high-performance hardware-neutral L2-L4 software stack for AD and ADAS applications. In this latest release, aiDrive 3.0 features the company's unique virtual sensor technology, enabling rapid adaptation to a wide range of sensor configurations while requiring as little as a fifth of the processing power of conventional approaches.



"Reusability and state-of-the-art perception performance are all essential for the successful and rapid deployment of automated driving in production vehicles, especially for newer players aiming to disrupt the market," says László Kishonti, CEO and founder of aiMotive. "The new features in aiDrive 3.0have already helped us to deliver impressive results for one of our customers targeting SOP in 2024. We believe that by focusing on such key metrics, alongside scalability and hardware neutrality, we have enabled aiDrive 3.0 to set a new benchmark for the automotive industry."

In addition to upgrades to almost every module, aiDrive 3.0 incorporates many new features, including:

VS (Virtual Sensor) technology, enabling all software modules to be reconfigured to work with a wide range of different vehicle form factors, sensor types and configurations with minimal re-validation



VS (Virtual Sensor) technology, enabling all software modules to be reconfigured to work with a wide range of different vehicle form factors, sensor types and configurations with minimal re-validation

MS2N (Multi-Sensor Model-Space Networks) delivering new levels of perception accuracy with substantial reductions in processor performance (and therefore ECU power consumption) thanks to decreased complexity. By directly fusing data from multiple sensors, pre- and post-processing is greatly simplified, with the resulting model significantly closer to the ideal compared to other conventional ML-based approaches



DDE (Dynamic Data-driven Evolution), leveraging aiMotive's CI/CD and in-house dataflow management and validation systems to enable continuous enhancements to all software components and features



VIF (Vehicle Intelligence-First) architecture approach, which means that aiDrive does not need to rely on HD maps for a range of applications



"I am extremely proud of our talented and experienced team who have developed aiDrive 3.0," says Péter Kovács, Senior Vice President, aiDrive. "Our growing arsenal of unique in-house technologies, complemented by our large-scale aiSimsimulation capability and our own automated annotation and continuous fleet testing on three continents, enable us to empower our customers in new and exciting ways."

aiMotive's partner ecosystem for aiDrive 3.0 has always been central to product development, featuring partnerships with industry leaders including:

