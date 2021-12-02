Mabey Bridge selected to supply modular structures to Forestry and Land Scotland

Framework agreement will provide bridges on demand

LYDNEY, United Kingdom, Dec. 02, 2021, an Acrow Group company specialising in modular steel bridging, is pleased to note it has reached a framework agreement with Forestry and Land Scotland (FLS) for the supply of multiple structures to the agency. The bridges will be provided on demand and used throughout the country for permanent and temporary applications on FLS-managed projects.



FLS maintains a significant inventory of modular steel bridges, including Mabey Bridge components. Mabey Bridge's modular steel structures offer great versatility and are particularly well suited for the unique challenges of forestry applications. They are easily delivered to the most isolated areas, and easily and rapidly assembled by hand or with light plant with no requirement for field cutting or welding. When used for temporary applications, they are easily relocatable. The agreement with FLS consists of the supply of Mabey Bridge's most widely used product, Compact 200bridging, in single spans ranging in length from 9 metres to more than 42 metres.

Mabey Bridge's Compact 200 bridge system uses standard, interchangeable steel components to provide robust, rapidly deployed and erected solutions for permanent or temporary bridges. Precision-engineered, they can be easily disassembled and reassembled as needed, and are hot-dip galvanised for maximum protection from corrosion.

Michael Treacy, CEO, Mabey Bridge, said:

"Our Compact 200 modular bridges are ideal cost-effective solutions for the unique and considerable challenges of forest management and we are delighted to be able to provide such vital connectivity in support of the critical work of Forestry and Land Scotland."

EDITORS NOTES

About Mabey Bridge

Mabey Bridge is a leading international provider of high-quality modular bridging solutions. We specialise in rapid-build, pre-engineered modular steel bridges to enable accelerated bridge construction and improve connectivity in urban and rural areas. We also deliver bridging solutions for the construction, oil and gas, and mining sectors, as well as for specialist military applications, humanitarian emergencies and disaster relief.

Mabey Bridge, an Acrow Group company, is based in Gloucestershire, UK and has supplied modular bridging solutions to over 150 countries worldwide. For more information on how we can help with your project, please visit our website www.mabeybridge.com.

About Forestry and Land Scotland

Forestry and Land Scotland manages forests and land owned by Scottish Ministers in a way that supports and enables economically sustainable forestry; conserves and enhances the environment; delivers benefits for people and nature; and supports Scottish Ministers in their stewardship of Scotland's national forests and land.

Media contact:

Rosalia Scampoli

Marketcom PR

001 (914) 815-1465

rscampoli@marketcompr.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cbb35e0-0ef7-4b91-9767-1fa4b81ff46b