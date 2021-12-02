Stevia Corp. Announces Purchase of NFT Bitcoin Trading Bot

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Stevia Corp. (OTC PINK:STEV) ("Stevia Corp" or the "Company"), a healthcare company focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle announced today that it has purchased an NFT bitcoin trading bot from a private seller.

NFT's (also known as non-fungible tokens) are non-interchangeable and unique units of data stored on a public digital ledger. NFT's can be associated with photos, videos, audio, and other types of digital files. NFT's can also be used to validate the legal owner of physical goods. NFT's use blockchain technology to validate proof of ownership. For example, hundreds of people can own a Monet print. However, only one person or entity has the original. The best way to look at an NFT is to look at it as the way one would view the owner of an original painting. Although the producer of the content can retain copyright, there is only one original and the NFT contains the unique data that is stored on a blockchain that determines the current owner. In the case of the NFT that Stevia Corp. purchased, the NFT contains a trading algorithm which will be updated weekly for a nominal fee by the author of the trading algorithm. The algorithm can be used to form a business segment, or it can be sold at a potential profit in the future. Only the owner of the NFT has rights to the algorithm updates and the fact that the bot was introduced as an NFT virtually eliminates the possibility that the algorithm will be illegally reproduced.

Kenneth Maciora, Chairman and President of Stevia Corp. commented, "We believe the world of NFT's, and digital ownership and identity is here to stay and will replace hard money, credit cards, drivers' licenses and so much more. We also believe that cryptocurrency and the ability to accept cryptocurrency will be required for most businesses going forward."

Mr. Maciora continued his comments, "It is important that all investors and shareholders understand that no business decision has been made to fully enter the business of NFT's and cryptocurrency. However, this trading bot will allow us to evaluate the currency risks in terms of accepting cryptocurrency. It also allows us to evaluate crypto trading as a financial model and a potentially game changing business model for our shareholders if this bot proves to be successful in predicting consistent and profitable bitcoin trading patterns. The risk for Stevia is small, but the payoff can be potentially game changing for our shareholders which is the reason why we are exploring this opportunity. It is consistent with our main corporate goal to increase shareholder value."

As previously announced, Stevia Corp. has settled all toxic convertible debentures and promissory notes. Stevia is now in the process of settling all remaining payables which are a nominal amount. Although it went unnoticed by many investors, Stevia Corp. reported a significant financial gain in the quarter ended September 30, 2021 as a result of the debt settlements.

About Stevia Corp.

Stevia Corp. is focused on the commercial development of products that support a healthy lifestyle, including stevia and hemp and their compounds.

