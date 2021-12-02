

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Switzerland's retail sales increased in October, preliminary data from the Federal Statistical Office showed on Thursday.



Retail sales adjusted for sales days and holidays rose 1.2 percent year-on-year in October.



On a monthly basis, seasonally adjusted retail sales grew 0.7 percent in October.



Sales of food, beverages and tobacco declined 2.8 percent yearly in October, while sales of non-food increased 2.3 percent, the agency said.



In nominal terms, retail sales increased 0.6 percent annually in October and gained 0.5 percent from a month ago.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de