COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR: COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR (CMG) ACQUIRES PIONEERING HYDROGEN AND SOLAR COMPANY TECH INFINITE

COMPAGNIE MERCOSUR GRECEMAR (CMG) ACQUIRES PIONEERING HYDROGEN AND SOLAR COMPANY TECH INFINITE

Acquisition shows direction of travel for the Paris company, while setting up the British green-energy-solutions provider to power its eco-solutions mission across the world with a forward looking ESG strategy.

London, 2 December 2021 - Compagnie Mercosur Grecemar ("CMG"), a Paris listed company, announced today it has agreed to the terms for the acquisition of renewable energy solution provider Tech Infinite. The acquisition is subject to regulatory approval.

Established by John Darling, Christopher Niebel and Mark Shephard in May 2021 in Altrincham, UK, Tech Infinite focuses on the creation and development of hydrogen, battery and solar systems that are redefining the way we think of energy production - for the residential solar market, for EV solar fast-charge points, and for street-lighting systems, recycling and reusing landfill-bound Electric Vehicle cells in the process. The business has developed a standalone carbon neutral solution for mobile locations and commercial energy use, based upon a multi-fuel hydrogen approach.

The UK residential solar market is estimated to be worth between GBP140.4 billion and GBP300 billion over the next 10 years. Tech Infinite's systems integrate with existing homes and do not require large renovations to fit; their product allows for the simplest installation and largest capacity per roof of solar installed.

Tech Infinite's mission is to be a first mover, capture the UK residential solar market and become the leader for the next 25 years. It will do this by partnering with blue chip organisations. About Tech Infinite

Tech Infinite provides home-building and green energy solutions in the belief that sustainable and affordable design, building and electric vehicle charging technologies should be available to everyone; businesses and consumers alike. The company is committed to creating an energy zero impact product range, delivering environment positive outputs from materials used to end of life solutions.

https://techinfinite.co.uk

About CMG

Listed on the Euronext Paris Exchanges, CMG is a energy resources focused company. CMG will act as a holding company to house and enable other energy and resource focused businesses to access capital and growth opportunities. CMG is able to create substantial shareholder value through the consistent and accretive acquisition of excellent companies.

www.grecemar.com.uy

Contacts for IR and media enquiries: CMG, Charlotte Williams, charlotte@unity-group., +44 (0)770 396 3953

