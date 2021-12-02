Anzeige
PR Newswire
02.12.2021 | 12:46
Limitless Earth Plc - Result of AGM

PR Newswire

London, December 2

2 December 2021

LIMITLESS EARTH PLC

("Limitless" or the "Company")

Result of AGM

At the Company's Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all resolutions were duly passed.

For further information, please contact:

Limitless Earth plc +44 7780 700 091

Guido Contesso www.limitlessearthplc.com

Cairn Financial Advisers LLP +44 20 7213 0880

Nominated Adviser www.cairnfin.com

Jo Turner/Sandy Jamieson

Peterhouse Corporate Finance Limited +44 20 7469 0930

Broker www.pcorpfin.com

Peter Greensmith/Charles Goodfellow

About Limitless Earth plc

Limitless Earth plc is an investment company that focuses on making investments in and assisting companies which exhibit the potential to generate returns through capital appreciation. Limitless invests in companies where there are clear catalysts for value appreciation and the companies are operating in sectors exhibiting long term growth linked to demographic change. Examples of such sectors include cleantech, life sciences, nanotech, medtech, recycling, and new Internet opportunities.

