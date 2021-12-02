Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Norva24 Group AB (publ) on Nasdaq Stockholm (237/21)

Nasdaq Stockholm AB has assessed that Norva24 Group AB (publ), company registration number 559226-2553, fulfills Nasdaq Stockholm's listing requirements. Provided that Norva24 Group AB (publ) applies for admission to trading of its shares on Nasdaq Stockholm and that the company can meet the liquidity requirements, first day of trading is expected to be December 9, 2021. As per today's date the company has a total of 182,474,021 ordinary shares. Short Name: NORVA ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 192,112,607 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN Code: SE0017084759 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book id: 242375 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Clearing: CCP Cleared ---------------------------------------------------------------- Segment: Mid cap ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: STO Equities CCP/182 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size Table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC: XSTO ---------------------------------------------------------------- ICB Classification: Industry code: 40 Consumer Discretionary -------------------------------------------- Supersector code: 4040 Retailers -------------------------------------------- When issued trading Trading will be on a when issued basis from December 9 up to and including December 10, 2021, i.e. trading will begin before all conditions in the offering have been fulfilled and will cease if the offering is not completed. For further information see page 30 in the prospectus. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Listing Qualifications, telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB