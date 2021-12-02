Mullen brings his strong global leadership experience to guide record business expansion

Acuity Knowledge Partners (Acuity), a leading provider of bespoke research, analytics, staffing and technology solutions to the financial services sector, welcomes Ian Mullen as its new Chief Financial Officer. Mullen is based in London and previously worked in Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer roles at major financial institutions, including HSBC, Barclays, and Merrill Lynch. Ian has also built and managed teams based in India, in both Delhi and Chennai, and has served in C-level positions at private equity-backed firms.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005457/en/

Ian Mullen, Chief Financial Officer, Acuity Knowledge Partners (Photo: Business Wire)

"Ian's financial services background and extensive work internationally in Australia, Switzerland, the U.S., India and the UK will help Acuity to continue developing its rapidly growing business," said Robert King, CEO of Acuity.

He continued, "With a global career and deep financial services domain expertise, Ian exemplifies the values we champion at Acuity Knowledge Partners. We are privileged to work with hundreds of leading financial institutions, and this is a testament to the quality of people we have at Acuity. Ian adds to our high quality team in a critical role. The company will benefit from Ian's extensive knowledge of financial and business management, and we're happy to have him join, as we continue to see increased demand for Acuity Knowledge Partners' solutions and rapid growth."

About Acuity Knowledge Partners

Acuity Knowledge Partners is a leading research, analytics and business intelligence consultant to the financial services sector. The company's network of analysts and industry experts, combined with advanced data and technology, supports over 400 financial institutions and consulting companies worldwide to operate more efficiently and unlock their human capital, driving revenues higher and transforming operations. It specialises in investment banking, investment research, private equity consulting and commercial lending. Acuity is headquartered in London and operates from nine locations worldwide. In 2019, the company was established as a separate business from Moody's Corporation through its acquisition from Equistone Partners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005457/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Cameron Penny

Director, Montieth Company

cpenny@montiethco.com