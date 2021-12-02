

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Dollar General Corporation (DG) revealed a profit for third quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's bottom line totaled $487.03 million, or $2.08 per share. This compares with $574.26 million, or $2.31 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.01 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 3.9% to $8.52 billion from $8.20 billion last year.



Dollar General Corporation earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $487.03 Mln. vs. $574.26 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $2.08 vs. $2.31 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $2.01 -Revenue (Q3): $8.52 Bln vs. $8.20 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

