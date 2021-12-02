

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Livia Global, Inc., a health and wellness company, is recalling two lots of its Liviaone liquid probiotics citing the possibility of contamination by Pseudomonas aeruginosa, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration said.



Pseudomonas aeruginosa is a microorganism found in the environment that, if ingested, can cause life-threatening infection in immunocompromised individuals. P. aeruginosa infections are generally limited to hospital settings.



The recall affects various products with the Lot# 001005-1 Best by: 04/2023 & LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics with Lot# 010620-1 Best by 08/2023.



LiviaOne Daily Probiotics 2oz and 4oz, LiviaOne Topical Spray Probiotics 4oz, LiviaOne Nasal Probiotics 1oz, BioLifePet Probiotics for Cats and BioLifePet Probiotics for Dogs have been called back.



These products were distributed nationwide through Amazon, wholesale, and direct sales from the company's website.



The recall was initiated after the company discovered the potential issue during routine 3rd party laboratory testing, which is part of Livia Global's quality assurance procedures and safety protocols.



However, the company has not received a direct complaint from using their products.



Impacted consumers are urged to contact Livia Global Customer Care to request a full refund.



