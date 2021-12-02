Teleste Corporation: Teleste supplies train door displays to Alstom for the refurbishment of Avanti West Coast Pendolinos

HELSINKI, Dec. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste will supply Alstom with LED door displays for the refurbishment of Avanti West Coast (AWC) Pendolinos operating on the West Coast mainline in Britain. The agreement between the companies covers more than 2000 of Teleste's information displays and their delivery to Alstom between 2021 and 2023.

AWC Pendolinos have been serving communities and passengers on the west coast route in Britain since 2003. Today the route is one of the busiest railways in Europe. Refurbishment of the iconic Pendolinos will give them an extended lifetime and harness the fleet for improved passenger experience and services including the high availability of travel information, enabled on the train doors by Teleste's information displays.

"The refurbishment of the AWC Pendolinos is a classic project for us at Teleste. Back in 2003, when the Pendolinos started operation, their door displays were supplied by Insta, a company whose on-board expertise today continues as part of the Teleste family. During the more than 15 years since then, trains and display technologies, and even passengers' expectations have evolved towards what we today call smart public mobility - describing an ecosystem of high-value, seamless passenger information systems and services designed to enable safe and smooth travel across city- and country-wide transport networks," explained Jarkko Vehkala, Director of the On-board Solutions business unit at Teleste. - "Now we are proud to return to the AWC fleet again, to harness the trains with our modern display technology, readily designed for the demands of superior readability, reliability and up-to-date information delivery."

Teleste's onboard LED displays are an excellent solution for trains when readability needs to be maximised even from a long distance. Displays are designed and certified to meet the requirements of the railway environment, and they fulfil even the strictest quality requirements and standards. For more information, please visit our website.

