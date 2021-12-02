

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Newmont Corporation (NEM) on Thursday announced 2022 and longer outlook for gold production and cost.



The company expects attributable gold production of 6.2 million ounces and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $1,050 per ounce at an $1,800 gold price assumption for 2022.



Total gold production combined with other metals is expected to be 7.5 million gold equivalent ounces for the year.



For the longer term, Newmont expects attributable gold production to improve between 6.2 and 6.8 million ounces and AISC between $920 and $1,020 per ounce.



Attributable sustaining capital outlook is $925 million for 2022 and is expected to be between $825 and $1,025 million longer-term.



