TW Electronics announces today that it is working with Nowi's energy harvesting power management solution to power its TV remote controls, as an option to conventional disposable batteries.

By integrating Nowi's cost-efficient NH2 Power Management IC its TV remote controls, TW Electronics commits to a more sustainable and user-friendly design, enabling end users to never have to swap their batteries again. Using ambient sources (indoor light) to recharge the storage element, the NH2 energy harvesting chipset extends product lifetime and reduces battery waste. NH2 combines the world's smallest energy harvesting PMIC bill of material with the highest average harvesting efficiency, making it especially attractive for space and cost constrained applications like remote controls.

TW Electronics and Nowi engineering teams have been working very closely together these past few months and TW Electronics sales team is proud to have working prototypes and samples available upon request. Both companies' teams are available to present the technology more in depth through online meetings in light of the recent IBC cancellation.

Andy Hopkins, TW Electronics Sales Director, comments "We are excited to partner with Nowi to develop new eco-friendly affordable products. Nowi's NH2 Energy Harvesting chip is the perfect power management fit for our remote -small, simple and cost- efficient-, which enables improved user-experience while making the industry less reliant on primary batteries. Contact our sales team if you'd like to discover our TV remote controls with unlimited battery life."

Nowi, in its mission of bringing connectivity to life, has seen a rise in eco-friendly remote-control interest in the last year. By removing the need for battery changes, energy harvesting contributes to an improved user experience and to a more sustainable product design. "Nowi is thrilled to collaborate with TW Electronics, a leader in the industry whose innovative vision will contribute to lower the negative impact of batteries in the consumer electronics industry", adds Chris Juliano, Nowi CCO. "Thanks to its unique design, Nowi NH2 is extremely well-suited for this use case. We are very proud of this new design win in TV remote control applications".

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005003/en/

Contacts:

Melissa O'Leary

melissa@nowi-energy.com