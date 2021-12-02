Everynet, the world's largest network operator for national LoRaWAN networks, today expanded their LoRaWAN network across seven more cities including Dallas/Fort Worth, San Antonio, Tampa, Houston, Nashville, Pittsburgh and Indianapolis. These cities join Phoenix, Austin, Atlanta, Miami, Charlotte and Portland with immediate access to Low Power Wide Area Network (LPWAN) technology.

As phase one of its U.S. national rollout, Everynet is deploying network services to the top 36 metropolitan areas. For enterprise users, this makes the benefits of LoRaWAN easily accessible. Those who make the transition from cellular or private networks enjoy substantial benefits, including lower operating costs, longer battery life and increased network longevity. The U.S. is the latest country to benefit from the enterprise solutions delivered through Everynet's global network. Through these networks around the world, Everynet has already processed billions of messages.

For municipalities around the United States, Everynet's expansion couldn't come at a better time. "For some time now, cities have been evaluating the best way to evolve and support essential services, improve infrastructure and become smart cities. With the recent passage of the U.S. infrastructure spending bill, cities of all sizes now have an opportunity to deliver on these goals," said Lawrence Latham, CEO of Everynet BV. "We're excited to play a critical role in these efforts by enabling massive IoT through our national network."

The top IoT uses for the Everynet network include:

Smart Cities. Cities can easily monitor and manage lighting, streamline waste management services, manage flooding and check air quality.

Smart Infrastructure. Applications to monitor critical infrastructure including roads, pipelines and transportation of materials. In addition, the network can be used to monitor freight rail, shipping ports and subways to streamline operations and gather data for predictive maintenance.

Utilities. Applications enable utilities to remotely monitor, maintain and gather data on water systems, substations, smart grid reclosers, transformers, LPG gas and residential and commercial metering.

Supply Chain Logistics. Organizations can track and monitor critical assets such as pallets, containers and goods. By managing the geo-location, cold-chain monitoring, humidity and shock, enterprises can effectively receive real-time data on the movement, condition and arrival of assets through the complete supply chain.

Everynet's neutral-host business model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs), Application Service Providers (ASPs), Managed Service Providers (MSPs) and Internet Service Providers (ISPs) to offer carrier grade Low-Power Wide-Area (LPWA) IoT services to their customers.

As part of their U.S. national LoRaWAN network rollout, Everynet is deploying TEKTELIC Carrier Grade 64-Channel LoRaWAN Mega Gateways to ensure the best radio performance and network reliability. The LoRaWAN open standards-based ecosystem provides companies with a selection of hundreds of devices and applications. LoRaWAN radio frequency technology, used by Everynet, is a widely adopted long-range, low-power solution that helps enable ultra-low cost IoT projects worldwide. Its characteristics make Everynet's network the best option for customers looking for reliability and longevity.

Everynet welcomes any platform provider, device maker and solution provider to take advantage of the newly launched, continually expanding U.S. network through its Ethingz Ecosystem Partner Program. Speak with an Everynet representative today to get started.

To learn more about Everynet and our networks visit: https://www.everynet.com/

About Everynet

Everynet is a global LoRaWAN network operator and provides carrier grade networks in Asia, Europe and the Americas. Everynet's Neutral Host Network model enables Mobile Network Operators (MNOs), Mobile Virtual Network Operators (MVNOs) and global Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to offer ultra-low cost IoT immediately and profitability with ZERO upfront capital expenditure. Everynet makes IoT accessible across any industry to enable enterprise-grade solutions and is deployed using LoRaWANtechnology, the globally adopted open standard for IoT connectivity. For more information visit www.everynet.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211202005103/en/

Contacts:

Kelley Calalang

Marketing Director

P: 1.847.997.2039

E: Kelley.calalang@everynet.com