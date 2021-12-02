Merus N.V.: Merus Announces Poster Presentation on Clinical Data on MCLA-145 at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology Congress 2021

UTRECHT, The Netherlands and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 02, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Merus N.V. (Nasdaq: MRUS) ("Merus", "the Company", "we", or "our"), a clinical-stage oncology company developing innovative, full-length multispecific antibodies (Biclonics and Triclonics), today announced the publication of the abstract highlighting interim data, as of a July 14, 2021 cutoff, from the phase 1/2 trial of bispecific antibody MCLA-145 in patients with solid tumors. The e-poster will be presented at the ESMO Immuno-Oncology (ESMO IO) Congress 2021 being held December 8-11, 2021 in Geneva, Switzerland.



Presentation Details:

Title: Phase I Dose Escalation Study of MCLA-145, a Bispecific Antibody Targeting CD137 and PD-L1 in Solid Tumors

Poster #: 136P

The e-poster will be available on the virtual platform, in the e-poster sectionas of Monday, December 6 at 6:00 am ET and on-site at the e-Poster stations starting on Wednesday, December 8. The poster will also be available on the Merus website.

The phase 1, open-label, single-agent clinical trial of MCLA-145 is ongoing. The trial consists of a dose escalation phase, followed by a planned dose expansion phase. MCLA-145 is the first drug candidate co-developed under Merus' global collaboration and license agreement with Incyte, which permits the development and commercialization of up to 11 bispecific and monospecific antibodies from the Merus Biclonics platform. Merus retains full rights to develop and commercialize MCLA-145, if approved, in the United States; and Incyte holds full rights to develop and commercialize MCLA-145 outside the United States.

About MCLA-145

Discovered through an unbiased functional screening of multiple immunomodulatory target combinations, MCLA-145 is a Biclonics T-cell agonist that binds with high affinity and specificity to human PD-L1 and CD137 in preclinical models. The unique immunostimulatory profile of MCLA-145 derives from the potential to potently activate immune effector cells in the context of the tumor microenvironment while simultaneously blocking inhibitory signals in the same immune cell population.

