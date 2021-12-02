Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021

WKN: A2QQGQ ISIN: CA67001F1045 Ticker-Symbol: HN2 
Stuttgart
02.12.21
12:36 Uhr
0,382 Euro
-0,046
-10,75 %
Branche
Gesundheitswesen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NOVAMIND INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NOVAMIND INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2021 | 14:08
128 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Novamind Inc.: Novamind to Present at the H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on December 6

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Novamind Inc. (CSE:NM)(OTCQB:NVMDF)(FSE:HN2) ("Novamind" or the "Company"), a leading mental health company specialized in psychedelic medicine, will present at the virtual H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Psychedelics Conference on December 6, 2021.

Novamind's CEO and Director, Yaron Conforti, will join the Psychedelics Assisted Psychotherapy panel discussion from 1:30 PM to 2:15 PM EST. Mr. Conforti will also deliver a corporate presentation to update investors on recent milestones and progress towards the global expansion of Novamind's psychedelic clinics and research sites.

For more information about the event and to register, visit https://hcwevents.com/psychedelics.

About Novamind
Novamind is a leading mental health company enabling safe access to psychedelic medicine through a network of clinics and clinical research sites. Novamind provides ketamine-assisted psychotherapy and other novel treatments through its network of integrative mental health clinics and operates a full-service contract research organization specialized in clinical trials and evidence-based research for psychedelic medicine. For more information on how Novamind is enhancing mental wellness and guiding people through their entire healing journey, visit novamind.ca.

Contact Information
Novamind
Yaron Conforti, CEO and Director
Telephone: +1 (647) 953 9512

Samantha DeLenardo, VP, Communications
Email: media@novamind.ca

Investor Relations
Email: IR@novamind.ca

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations including the risks detailed from time to time in the Company's public disclosure. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable laws.

SOURCE: Novamind Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675593/Novamind-to-Present-at-the-HC-Wainwright-2nd-Annual-Psychedelics-Conference-on-December-6

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
© 2021 ACCESSWIRE