Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 14:17
94 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Listing of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 20 000 additional bond units of Valstybes
investicinis kapitalas to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. 

Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Valstybes investicinis
kapitalas will be listed on December 3, 2021. 

Thus, altogether 50 000bonds (with nominal value of EUR 1000) of Valstybes
investicinis kapitalas (ISIN: LT0000405664) will be traded under the trading
code VIKA000025A as from December 3. 





Nasdaq Baltic

Issuer Services
+370 5 253 1459
www.nasdaqbaltic.com

Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative
First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e.
Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2021 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.