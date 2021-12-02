Listing of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas additional bonds on Nasdaq Baltic regulated market

Nasdaq Vilnius decided to admit 20 000 additional bond units of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas to the regulated market operated by Nasdaq Vilnius. Proceeding from the above, the additional bonds of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas will be listed on December 3, 2021. Thus, altogether 50 000bonds (with nominal value of EUR 1000) of Valstybes investicinis kapitalas (ISIN: LT0000405664) will be traded under the trading code VIKA000025A as from December 3. Nasdaq Baltic Issuer Services +370 5 253 1459 www.nasdaqbaltic.com Nasdaq Baltic is a common name for exchanges, regulated markets, alternative First North markets operated by Nasdaq companies in the Baltic States, i.e. Nasdaq Tallinn AS, Nasdaq Riga AS and AB Nasdaq Vilnius.