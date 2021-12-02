Calian Group Ltd.: Calian Partners with Kanata North Business Association to Support Hub350

New innovation and collaboration centre fuels local tech ecosystem

OTTAWA, ON / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Calian® Group Ltd. (TSX:CGY), a diverse products and services company providing innovative solutions for the healthcare, communications, learning and security sectors, today announced a partnership with the Kanata North Business Association (KNBA) to sponsor Hub350, the new gateway to Canada's largest technology park.

Calian joins KNBA and leading technology companies to foster a collaborative environment where corporate innovation partners, academia, investors, and talent from across the country and around the world can connect. Hub350 will provide a collaboration space for the Calian MedTech accelerator, recently launched with L-SPARK to bring emerging health tech solutions to market.

"As a proudly Canadian technology company headquartered in Ottawa, we're excited to support a local innovation hub with a global vision," says Sacha Gera, President of IT and Cyber Solutions, Calian. "The spirit of Hub350 fits perfectly with our focus on bringing the right technology, people and partners together to engineer solutions that move the world forward."

"We are thrilled to welcome Calian as a Hub350 Partner," said Jamie Petten, President and Executive Director of the Kanata North Business Association. "As a leader in Ottawa's business and technology community for nearly 40 years, Calian is an ideal partner to help build our next generation of innovators."

Calian is an Associate 5G Sponsor of Hub350, supporting the 540+ member companies and more than 33,000 employees who are part of the Kanata North Technology Park. The Calian L-SPARK MedTech Accelerator companies are currently being shortlisted and the first cohort will be announced in January.

About Calian

www.calian.com

Calian employs over 4,500 people in its delivery of diverse products and solutions for private sector, government and defence customers in North American and global markets. The Company's diverse capabilities are delivered through: Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and IT and Cyber Solutions. Advanced Technologies provides innovative products, technologies and manufacturing services and solutions for the space, communications, defence, nuclear, government and agriculture sectors. Health manages a network of more than 2,400 healthcare professionals delivering primary care and occupational health services to public and private sector clients across Canada. Learning is a trusted provider of emergency management, consulting and specialized training services and solutions for the Canadian Armed Forces and clients in the defence, health, energy and other sectors. IT and Cyber Solutions supports public and private sector customer requirements for subject matter expertise in the delivery of complex IT and cyber security solutions. Headquartered in Ottawa, the Company's offices and projects span Canada and international markets.

About Kanata North Business Association & Hub350

www.kanatanorthba.com or www.hub350.com

Kanata North Business Association is a non-profit organization committed to representing and advocating for the best interests of the over 543 member companies located in the area. As a critical part of Ottawa's economic development future and a renowned hub of technology and innovation, the Kanata North business area is a robust and vital region that can foster even greater success for its constituent companies.

Hub350 is a new ecosystem for Industry, Academic and Finance partners to co-exist and collaborate in the heart of Kanata North.

