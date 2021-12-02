Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - December 2, 2021) - Champion Gaming Group Inc. (formerly, Prime City One Capital Corp.) (TSXV: WAGR) ("Champion Gaming" or the "Corporation"), is pleased to announce that the Corporation's common shares will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") under the ticker symbol "WAGR" as of market open on Thursday, December 2, 2021.

"Listing publicly on the TSXV marks the next major step in Champion Gaming's journey. We are building the most trusted destination for essential products, services and content for the sports wagering community, and are just getting started," said Ken Hershman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Champion Gaming.

Through its subsidiary, EdjSports LLC ("EdjSports"), Champion Gaming provides best-in-class data and analysis that includes Football Outsiders' ubiquitous Defense-adjusted Value Over Average (DVOA) metrics and EdjSports' Game-Winning Chance model, the first NFL simulation model to incorporate key data and game states to determine the most likely outcomes and optimal approaches to maximize a team's win probability. EdjSports' Coach Rankings data model has also recently made headlines across the globe as it highlights the 2021 season's successes - and missteps - of NFL coaches based upon data analysis that tracks play calls and success rates against historical comparisons and simulations.

With an unbiased perspective and wealth of data insights, Champion Gaming has fostered relationships and white-label product offerings with NFL teams that have played a part in the success of recent Super Bowl winners. Champion Gaming will bring that singular perspective and track record of success to the sports wagering and fantasy landscapes across all major sports.

"Champion Gaming is building the "Moneyball of Sports Wagering," utilizing its proprietary data-driven approach in new sports, products, and premium content offerings to educate and inform sports bettors and fantasy players in addition to entertaining them," Hershman adds. "Our team is grateful for the support of all our early investors, and we look forward to continued mutual success."

About Champion Gaming

Champion Gaming is a sports content, data and analytics company that provides predictive and prescriptive analytical models and win probability applications and statistics in the sports industry for teams, media, fans, and bettors. The sports analytical and data solutions currently offered by Champion to its customers include: a fully customized probability engine; interactive sports matchup models; spread and over/under distributions; and sports statistics and historical data statistics.

