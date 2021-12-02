Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of long name for Structured Bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products (460/21)

As of December 3, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change long name. ISIN Old Long name New Long name ------------------------------------------------------ SE0015948575 2439IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016038541 2467IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016038533 2466IB=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2466IB ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016148332 2480AC=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2480AC ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016610075 2499ACSWE=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2499ACSWE ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016275481 2490IBRT=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016785687 2508IBSOCOND=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2508IBSOCOND ------------------------------------------------------ SE0016828776 103CYBERSEC=BNPP Cybersec_Tracker_SIF ------------------------------------------------------ For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. Nasdaq Stockholm AB