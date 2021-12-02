Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 683 internationalen Medien
GlobeNewswire
02.12.2021 | 15:05
Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Change of long name for Structured Bonds issued by BNP Paribas Issuance B.V listed on STO Structured Products (460/21)

As of December 3, 2021, the following instrument issued by BNP Paribas Issuance
B.V listed on STO Structured Products will change long name. 

ISIN     Old Long name   New Long name    
------------------------------------------------------
SE0015948575 2439IBRT=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2439IBRT  
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016038541 2467IBRT=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2467IBRT  
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016038533 2466IB=BNPP    BNPP_SIF_2466IB   
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016148332 2480AC=BNPP    BNPP_SIF_2480AC   
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016610075 2499ACSWE=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2499ACSWE  
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016275481 2490IBRT=BNPP   BNPP_SIF_2490IBRT  
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016785687 2508IBSOCOND=BNPP BNPP_SIF_2508IBSOCOND
------------------------------------------------------
SE0016828776 103CYBERSEC=BNPP  Cybersec_Tracker_SIF 
------------------------------------------------------



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer
Surveillance Stockholm on telephone +46 8 405 72 80, or iss@nasdaq.com. 

Nasdaq Stockholm AB
