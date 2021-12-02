Anzeige
Donnerstag, 02.12.2021
Depotchance: Kurz vor “Megaevent” am Freitag? Alle Metriken auf “Strong Buy”
ACCESSWIRE
02.12.2021 | 15:08
Supernova Energy, Inc.: Supernova Energy Comments on Pink Current Status

ROCKVILLE CENTRE, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) ("SUPERNOVA" or the "Company") a U.S. based oil and gas production and exploration company, is pleased to announce the Company has fulfilled all requirements and has now achieved pink current status. The Company has restarted production and begun selling crude. Supernova is assessing its current oil and gas holdings in Kansas and Kentucky.

Kevin Malone CEO of Supernova Energy Inc. commented- "We are delighted to now be pink current status; this allows us to focus on business development. We are currently exploring new opportunities and evaluating our core oil and gas holdings to create shareholder value."

About Supernova Energy, Inc.

Supernova Energy Inc. (OTC PINK:SPRN) is an American-based oil and gas production and exploration company with key holdings in Kansas and Kentucky. The Company's goal is to acquire economical leases in known oil and gas formations with a low cost of recovery. The strategy is to specialize in wellbore completion, re-completion, and workovers on existing oil and gas production.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

The foregoing contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We intend for these forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions of the federal securities laws relating to forward-looking statements. This release contains forward-looking statements that reflect Supernova Energy Inc., plans, and expectations. In this press release and related comments by Company management, words like "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "goal," and similar expressions are used to identify forward-looking statements, representing management's current judgment and expectations about possible future events. Management believes these forward-looking statements and the judgments upon which they are based to be reasonable, but they are not guarantees of future performance and involve numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance, achievements or financial position to be materially different from any expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements are outlined in our quarterly and annual reports.

Contact:
Kevin Malone
Supernova Energy Inc.
Chief Executive Officer
info@snenergyinc.com

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/675679/Supernova-Energy-Comments-on-Pink-Current-Status

© 2021 ACCESSWIRE
