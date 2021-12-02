Recover, a recycled cotton fiber producer that has been pioneering sustainable materials and recycling since 1947, was presented with the Disruptor Award at the Drapers Award 2021. The company was recognized thanks to its disruptive business model, which aims to scale its recycled cotton fiber production to help more brands meet their sustainable goals and achieve circular fashion for all.

For its 30th edition, Drapers Awards 2021 celebrates the retailers, brands, suppliers, and agencies that have innovated to survive, and built stronger businesses under the toughest of circumstances in the fashion industry. Recover was honored with the Disruptor Award, which recognizes the new or disruptive business models that are rising to prominence in the UK and Irish fashion industry, with judges commenting that Recover was "very, very impressive" and offered a solution that many fashion retailers could use.

Recover is a fourth-generation family-owned company with a 70-year long history in textile recycling and that uses textile waste from post-industrial and post-consumer origins as raw material to produce its low-impact, high-quality fiber. Replacing 1kg of cotton with Recover recycled cotton saves up to 14,740 litres of water, 1.1kg of pollutants and 23kg of CO2 emissions.

Recover's innovative business model aims make its recycled fiber available to any brand in the fashion industry as seen with its successful partnership with Primark in 2021, and is confronting the challenges of scalability and circularity in the fashion industry head on. To meet growing demand and help brands meet their sustainable goals, the company aims scale its production to 200,000 metric tons of recycled cotton fiber per year by 2025. This will save nearly three trillion liters of water each year, equivalent to the drinking water consumed by 3 billion people on an annual basis and allow 500,000 acres of land to be directed away from cotton cultivation for other uses.

"We are thrilled to receive the Disruptor Award at this year's Drapers Award, recognizing Recover as a committed agent of change in the fashion industry", said Alfredo Ferre, CEO at Recover. "Through collaborating closely with brands and retailers, and scaling our fiber production, our aim is to bring sustainable fashion closer to the consumer and achieve circular fashion for all".

ABOUT RECOVER

Recover is a leading material sciences company and global producer of low-impact, high-quality recycled cotton fiber and cotton fiber blends. Its premium, environmentally friendly, and cost-competitive products are created in partnership with the supply chain for global retailers and brands, offering a sustainable solution to achieve circular fashion for all.

As a fourth-generation, family-owned company with over a 70-year history in the textile industry, Recover is on a mission to scale its proprietary technology to make a lasting positive impact on the environment and partner with brands/retailers and other change-makers to meet the industry's sustainability targets. Recoverwas honored in Fast Company's Innovation by Design Awards for 2021 in the Sustainability and Materials categories. For more information, visit www.recoverfiber.com and follow @recoverfiber on social media.

ABOUT DRAPERS

Drapers has been the leading authority on fashion retailing in the UK since its first publication on 6 August 1887.

We provide industry news, insightful analysis, commentary and key data, as well as a growing portfolio of face-to-face networking opportunities.

From the rise of digital, to challenges around sustainability and evolving consumer habits, this dynamic industry has undergone many changes over the years. What remains throughout, is the creativity and passion of those that work within it.

At Drapers, we strive to educate, inspire and connect the newcomers and leaders alike in the innovative fashion retail sector. Our readers trust us to deliver high-quality, independent journalism that helps them to remain competitive, in today's challenging and fast-changing trading environment.

