FIRSTGROUP PLC - Total Voting Rights

Announcement of Acquisition of Shares and Total Voting Rights

2 December 2021

Acquisition of Shares and Total Voting Rights

Further to its announcement of the results of its Tender Offer earlier today, FirstGroup plc (the "Company") confirms that, under the terms of the Option Agreement, it has acquired from Goldman Sachs 476,190,476 Ordinary Shares in the Company at the Tender Price of 105 pence per Ordinary Share, representing a total cost of £499,999,999.80. The Ordinary Shares acquired by the Company are today being cancelled. The Ordinary Shares were originally purchased by Goldman Sachs pursuant to the Tender Offer at the Tender Price.

In accordance with Paragraph 5.6.1 of the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules, the Company notifies the market of the following:

The 476,190,476 Ordinary Shares acquired by the Company from Goldman Sachs represented approximately 38.9% of the voting rights attributable to the Ordinary Shares immediately prior to such acquisition.

Following completion of the Tender Offer and the cancellation of 476,190,476 Ordinary Shares, the Issued Ordinary Share Capital consists of 746,664,464 Ordinary Shares with voting rights. Each of these Ordinary Shares carries one vote. The total number of voting rights, therefore, is 746,664,464. The ordinary shares have a nominal value of 5 pence each.

This figure may be used by Shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Capitalised terms used in this announcement have the meanings given to them in the announcement of the Company dated 27 October 2021 in respect of the Tender Offer.

Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93. Classification as per DTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.5.

