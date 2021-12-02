Infinite Group, Inc.: IGI Cybersecurity Introduces CISO Team-as-a-Service to Meet Growing Industry Demands for Cybersecurity Expertise

IGI Cybersecurity now offers a service that gives customers access to a CISO-led team of practitioners with a variety of skills and expertise

PITTSFORD, NY / ACCESSWIRE / December 2, 2021 / Infinite Group, Inc. (IGI) (OTCQB:IMCI) has added a new service to its portfolio to give customers access to its full team of security experts. CISO Team-as-a-Service (TaaS) is designed to help customers meet their business requirements around cybersecurity, leadership, risk management, and compliance.

IGI's CISO TaaS includes access to a high-performance team of CISOs and security experts with more than 20 years of experience per team member. Each team member has extensive expertise in developing, implementing, and managing technical and operational security plans that align with business objectives, and are trusted advisors to C-Suite and Board of Directors.

"With the traditional role of a CISO evolving, companies can't expect one person to meet all their business needs," said Chad Walter, IGI's VP of Sales and Marketing. "We designed a program that helps align cybersecurity with their business goals and gives them a level of service they can't get with a single employee or consultant."

The evolution of this service, formerly called Virtual CISO or vCISO, to a team approach is based on the changing nature of the CISO role. Since security risks and breaches can disrupt the entire company's operations, the role of the CISO in business is no longer only technical in nature. The CISO is now much more involved in the overall risk management and business leadership of an organization.

"The CISO, or CISO team, now must befamiliar with the business as a whole and tie security initiatives into the business," said Andrew Hoyen, President and COO of IGI Cybersecurity. "CISOs are expected to have both breadth and depth of knowledge in key security areas-and understand how security affects the overall business. IGI's new CISO TaaS provides our customers a security team but at a fraction of the price of a CISO."

The CISO TaaS is a customized program that is focused on strategy, partnership, and execution. Included services are based on the customer's individual needs, and may include policies and procedures, risk assessments, vulnerability scanning, penetration testing, incident response, and more. The team's security certifications include CISSP, CRISC, CDPSE, CISA, and more.

Learn more at www.IGIcybersecurity.com. Email IR@igius.com for investment inquiries.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release may contain forward-looking statements that are based upon current expectations or beliefs, as well as a number of assumptions about future events. Although we believe that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements and the assumptions upon which they are based are reasonable, we can give no assurance or guarantee that such expectations and assumptions will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of words like "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," or "project" or the negative of these words or other variations on these words or comparable terminology. The reader is cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, as these statements are subject to numerous factors and uncertainties, including but not limited to: adverse economic conditions, competition, adverse federal, state and local government regulation, international governmental regulation, inadequate capital, inability to carry out research, development and commercialization plans, loss or retirement of key executives and other specific risks. To the extent that statements in this press release are not strictly historical, including statements as to revenue projections, business strategy, outlook, objectives, future milestones, plans, intentions, goals, future financial conditions, events conditioned on stockholder or other approval, or otherwise as to future events, such statements are forward-looking, and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The forward-looking statements contained in this release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the statements made. Readers are advised to review our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission that can be accessed over the Internet at the SEC's website located at http://www.sec.gov, as well as IMCI's website located at http://www.igicybersecurity.com.

About IGI

Headquartered in Rochester, NY with a remote workforce spanning across the United States, IGI Cybersecurity delivers people-driven cybersecurity for personalized, resilient cyber defense focused on individualized business strategy, enterprise-wide expertise, and unshakeable partnership. We are The Cybersecurity People.

IGI is also the OEM of the Nodeware® vulnerability management solution, an award-winning SaaS platform that continuously scans networks to identify critical vulnerabilities. Learn more at igicybersecurity.com and nodeware.com.

Media Contact

Megan Brandow, Director of Marketing

mbrandow@igius.com

(585) 727-0983

SOURCE: Infinite Group, Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/675782/IGI-Cybersecurity-Introduces-CISO-Team-as-a-Service-to-Meet-Growing-Industry-Demands-for-Cybersecurity-Expertise