

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - On Thursday, the Treasury Department announced the details of this month's auctions of three-year and ten-year notes and thirty-year bonds.



The Treasury revealed it plans to sell $54 billion worth of three-year notes, $36 billion worth of ten-year notes and $22 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The results of the three-year note auction will be announced next Tuesday, the results of the ten-year note auction will be announced next Wednesday and the results of the thirty-year bond auction will be announced next Thursday.



Last month, the Treasury sold $58 billion worth of three-year notes, $38 billion worth of ten-year notes and $24 billion worth of thirty-year bonds.



The three-year note auction attracted below average demand, the ten-year note auction attracted above average demand and the thirty-year bond auction attracted average demand.



