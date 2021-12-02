The "K-12 Online Tutoring Market in UK 2021-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The K-12 online tutoring market in the UK is poised to grow by $4.50 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 11%

This study identifies the need for cost-effective teaching models as one of the prime reasons driving the K-12 online tutoring market growth in UK during the next few years. The market is driven by the increasing preference towards STEM education and increasing number of e-learning enrolments in higher education sector.

The report on the K-12 online tutoring market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The K-12 online tutoring market in UK analysis includes type and course segments.

The robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading K-12 online tutoring market vendors in UK that include Ambow Education Holding Ltd., Chegg Inc., China Distance Education Holdings Ltd., Club Z! Inc., iTutorGroup, Pearson Plc, Stride Inc., TAL Education Group, Think and Learn Pvt. Ltd., and Vedantu Innovations Pvt. Ltd.

Also, the K-12 online tutoring market in UK analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

